The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason was transitional.

The primary focus was to build a younger roster through a significant overhaul. LeBron James, the longest-tenured Laker, left for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Lakers immediately pivoted to building a roster that best suits Luka Doncic.

The goal was simple: build Doncic a team with complementary pieces that help him compete now and in the future.

Once the roster was complete, many didn't think the Lakers did a sufficient job. Less than a month into the season, the Lakers are tied for the NBA's best record.

It’s caught a ton of people in league circles and fans by surprise.

Few outside the organization expected the Lakers to perform at this level, but Los Angeles has proven its doubters wrong. Several players have stepped up and exceeded expectations along the way. Matisse Thybulle is making a high-level impact, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lakers brought in Thybulle this past summer, signing him to a one-year, $3.3 million contract.

Thybulle has played lights-out for the Lakers and is establishing himself as an elite perimeter defender.

Matisse Thybulle Is Rediscovering His All-Defensive Form

“I think in the same way, when I gamble and stuff like sometimes I don’t get the pass, but sometimes I get a steal on the back end, I think there’s just the rapport that’s grown through that,” Thybulle said.

The Lakers have been elite with Thybulle on the court, posting a +62 total plus-minus (+3.88 per gam ) and a +6.6 net rating.

Thybulle has started all 16 games and is averaging 2.38 steals per game, helping the Lakers improve defensively by 2.3 points per 100 possessions when he plays.

“It’s no different than a highly unique offensive player and giving them freedom to be creative; you’ve got to be able to do it within our system,” JJ Redick said. “… he’s got the freedom to be himself and we know he’s going to make more good happen than bad.”

The 29-year-old is playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. He’s filling passing lanes and leads the NBA in points off turnovers while ranking near the top in opponent turnover percentage.

Thybulle has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, appearing in only 45 games across the past two seasons. However, Thybulle has shown that when he's healthy, he can be a difference-maker on defense.

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