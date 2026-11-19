The Los Angeles Lakers looked like they were running on empty on Wednesday night against the Jazz.

The Lakers suffered their third loss of the season and their first of the month. The Jazz snapped the Lakers' nine-game winning streak in Los Angeles.

Once again, the offense struggled to generate any buckets, shooting a combined 38% from the field and 27% from three. No one had it on Wednesday night, and there was no Quentin Grimes-esque performance that was going to save them.

Luka Doncic and Grimes were the only two to reach 20+ points, combining for 49 points. However, that was not enough. The others combined for 48 points, with the only other player in double digits being Collin Sexton with 12 points.

Walker Kessler Acknowledges Lakers Cannot Rely Solely on Luka Doncic

Doncic has exerted a ton of energy as of late, especially with Austin Reaves missing the last three games with a left heel bruise.

Outside of Grimes and Sexton, the others haven’t pulled their weight.

Walker Kessler, who was back in the lineup after his one-game absence against the Hornets, knows he and the rest have to do a better job lessening the load for Doncic.

Kessler admitted he must do more to support Doncic.

“We can get stops on defense, we can set better screens, give him a better shot, but Luka is someone that, when he’s having a tougher night like tonight, he’s still not letting it affect his playmaking for the most part. I think we have to do a better job of picking everyone up [when] they’re having off nights,” Kessler said.

Walker Kessler Calls for Better Effort After Offensive Struggles

Kessler finished the night with 10 points, 11 rebounds and no blocks in 31 minutes of action against his former team.

While Kessler certainly had a better performance against his former team, this time around, the Lakers didn’t come out on the winning end.

“Unfortunately, everyone basically had an off night tonight,” Kessler continued.

“But yeah, you just try to get it back on the defensive end, play hard and play with effort. That’s the thing, we were playing hard in the first half, especially like, one play Vando (Jarred Vanderbilt) had like three offensive rebounds. We got five shots from him, four shots from him, [but] none of them fell. So, it’s part of the game, you just learn from It [and] move on.”

Kessler and the Lakers will get another look at the Jazz on Monday at home. Before that, the Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings on Friday for their third NBA Cup Group Play.

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