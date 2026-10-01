Lakers’ Matisse Thybulle Turning Heads With One Standout Trait

One of the most underrated signings the Los Angeles Lakers made over the summer was bringing in defensive-minded wing Matisse Thybulle.

With one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart deciding to sign with the Houston Rockets in free agency, the Lakers lost their best perimeter defender, who is not easy to replace.

However, the Lakers may have found an ideal replacement, with Thybulle coming in on a veteran minimum contract. The veteran newcomer has already turned heads during training camp, while also showing head coach JJ Redick how he can make an impact defensively.

JJ Redick: Matisse Thybulle ‘Such a Unique Player’

Over the past couple of years, Thybulle has dealt with a lot of injuries issues, playing in only 45 regular-season games during the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Even though that will obviously be a significant concern for Redick and his coaching staff during the 2026-27 campaign, the third-year head coach knows that Thybulle is a special player when healthy, via Benjamin Royer of the OC Register.

“Matisse is such a unique player; he just really is,” Redick said. “I think our guys, hopefully, at some point this season, will pick up on the fact that if he's in the passing lane, you shouldn't pass the ball over there because he's probably going to steal it.“

Thybulle was widely considered to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league early in his career while with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team twice and can wreak havoc on that end of the floor when healthy and locked in.

Matisse Thybulle Shares How He Feels Health-Wise

Fortunately, health isn’t a concern for Thybulle heading into his stint with the Lakers, as he made clear during media day.

“I think this year, I mean from the coaches to the training staff to RP, they all have a good sense of what it is I need to be healthy and available and I really think that was just the missing piece, just having the plan around what's needed for my return to play and just to stay on the court and so once we got that going almost immediately when I got here and things have just been moving in the right direction ever since,” Thybulle said.

In addition to being healthy ahead of the regular season, Thybulle is excited to play alongside stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as he believes they thrive with a 3-and-D player like himself.

Walker Kessler’s Presence Allows Thybulle to Be ‘More Aggressive’

However, it is Walker Kessler that really has Thybulle amped about playing for the Lakers this season. The veteran wing thinks Kessler’s presence in the paint will allow him to be “more aggressive” defensively, which could turn out to be a lethal combination on that end of the basketball floor this year.

“For me personally, I’m really excited to play with Walker [Kessler] on the defensive end, just to have someone who can command the paint and protect the rim,” Thybulle said. “It allows me to be more aggressive, and I think a lot of the guys can speak to that as well, is that you’re all-in when, when you all feel the same way. … I can fully live up to my defensive potential because of having a rim protector like Walker, it’s really exciting.”

Although the new-look Lakers have yet to play a game in the NBA preseason, which gets underway on Oct. 5 against the Sacramento Kings, there’s a lot to be excited about right now.

The team’s defense has a chance to be special this season, with players like Thybulle and Kessler potentially being game-changers for Los Angeles, making the Lakers a well-rounded force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

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