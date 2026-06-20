Lakers Reportedly Monitoring Several Restricted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be one of the busiest teams in the NBA during this offseason, with more than half of the team’s roster facing uncertain futures due to free agency.

Along with quite a few key contributors on the squad having decisions to make this summer, the Lakers brass will be trying to figure out how to make significant roster upgrades, especially in the frontcourt.

One route the longtime general manager, Rob Pelinka, and the revamped front office in Los Angeles might take is rolling the dice in restricted free agency, with a few intriguing players available to sign offer sheets.,

Lakers Have ‘Done Their Due Diligence’ on Restricted Free Agents

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers have been doing their homework on “several” restricted free agents.

There are several restricted free agents the Lakers have already done their due diligence on, sources familiar with the team's thinking told ESPN.

Perhaps the four best options in restricted free agents are two young centers and two 3-and-D wings. Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler are two bigs who have been frequently linked to the Lakers since the storied franchise's offseason began. Both check a lot of boxes, but will come at a high price, especially Duren.

Kessler might be the more attainable of the two centers, as he is reportedly not happy with the way contract talks have gone with the Utah Jazz, who have already committed a considerable amount of money to Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

As for Duren, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he’ll sign a lucrative long-term deal with the Detroit Pistons and be one of the key pieces the team will build around moving forward, along with Cade Cunningham.

As for the 3-and-D wings, Peyton Watson of the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets’ Tari Eason are arguably the best options in restricted free agency. Watson has generated a lot of buzz as a player who could be a realistic possibility for the Lakers, with the Nuggets facing some tough decisions this summer if they want to sign him long-term.

The Problem With Pursuing Restricted Free Agents

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka watches during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Duren, Kessler, Watson and Eason are intriguing targets for the Lakers, the timing isn’t ideal for Los Angeles, as it will be a waiting game that the team might not be able to afford, as it will likely cost them opportunities to pursue unrestricted free agents right out of the gate, as free agency gets underway.

Once an offer sheet is signed with another team on July 1, the player’s current team has 24 to 48 hours to match it.

Every restricted free agent the Lakers may target will likely be asking for a significant amount, tying up money that can’t be used to pursue other players, making the situation tricky and risky, to say the least.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to go in this direction, as it could prove costly if they are unable to lure one of these players away from their current squad.

Other notable unrestricted free agents at the center position the Lakers could miss out on if they go the restricted free agent route include Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams III, Kristaps Porzingis, Nikola Vucevic and Nick Richards.

A few other potential targets for the Lakers include Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., Keon Ellis, Quentin Grimes, Anfernee Simons, Norman Powell, Matisse Thybulle, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown and Dean Wade.

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