Iman Shumpert Says Luka Doncic Return Will Not Save Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Most people around the league think getting even one of them back for this series would give Los Angeles a real shot. Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert does not see it that way.

He appeared on ESPN's Get Up and was asked whether a Doncic return would actually move the needle for Los Angeles. He did not hold back.

" I don't see this leading to something successful at the end of the tunnel." Iman Shumpert

When pushed further on whether a Doncic return could actually change anything, Shumpert was just as direct.

"No, not at all. Like they weren't going to win this. They weren't going to win out and do something big in the playoffs, unless all three of them were at full strength..... But without those three at full strength, they didn't have a chance anyway." Iman Shumpert

"I don't see this leading to something successful at the end of the tunnel."@imanshumpert on Luka Doncic potentially returning for the Lakers' first round series 👀 pic.twitter.com/3XUzFOSqNJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 14, 2026

But his sharpest point was about the risk itself. Forcing a return here does not just waste a playoff series, it could cost Luka the rest of his postseason.

"So now you're telling me we don't have Austin Reeves, who's the other young guy that can actually drive this force pass. And then you're telling me LeBron James is still sitting at 41. What benefit can happen from this? Only thing that could happen is this soft tissue injury gets worse." Iman Shumpert

What Luka Doncic Return Actually Means for Lakers vs Rockets

Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and spent the past week in Spain receiving multiple injection treatments to try to speed up his recovery. He is expected to return to the United States soon, but his timeline for getting back on the court remains uncertain.

Reaves is not close to returning either. He has a Grade 2 oblique strain, and the earliest he could be back is the first week of May. That rules him out for the entire first round. So if Luka does suit up at some point, he is doing it without Reaves, which was a big part of what made this Lakers offense work.

Right now, LeBron James at 41 is the primary option for Los Angeles. And they are walking into a series against a Rockets team built around size and length, with Durant, Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. all standing 6'9" or taller.

That is exactly the kind of series where a hamstring gets tested on every drive, every cut, every defensive possession. Bringing Luka back into that before he is fully healed is not a calculated risk. It is how a Grade 2 strain becomes something more concerning.

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