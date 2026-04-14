Lakers' LeBron James Reveals His Plan Ahead of NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed into the 2026 NBA Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the West, set to face the Houston Rockets in the first round. For LeBron James, though, there is something worth enjoying before the games even start.

In a clip shared by @TheNBABase on X, sourced from the Mind the Game podcast, LeBron opened up about what it feels like to sit out the Play-In Tournament while other teams fight for their playoff lives.

"Yeah, I mean, it's gonna be great. I am happy because being a participant of the f*cking play-in for some years, that I get to sit back on my couch, with my wine, knowing I don't have to play until the weekend. Just sit there and just like enjoy, I'll have one iPad with golf on and the other one with the play-in. Yeah, I would just be so excited, you get a week to repair and watch it just like enjoy basketball." Lebron James

LeBron James on finally avoiding the Play-In Tournament this year:



"I am happy because being a participant of the f*cking play-in for some years, that I get to sit back on my couch with my wine knowing I don’t have to play until the weekend... Just sit there and just like enjoy.… pic.twitter.com/Bh3iMgkO9R — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) April 14, 2026

LeBron James and the Lakers Play-In History Since 2021

The Play-In Tournament in its current form arrived in 2021, and the Lakers were right in the thick of it from the start. That year, LeBron and the Lakers beat Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors 103-100 to earn the 7-seed. The 2022 season was so broken that it wasn't even worth qualifying for.

Then came 2023, when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime to stay alive, eventually making the Western Conference Finals. In 2024, they edged the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 to sneak in as the 8-seed. Three Play-In appearances in four years, each one a must-win just to get to the starting line.

Last year, the Lakers were the No. 3 seed and skipped it. This year, they are the No. 4 seed and will skip it again.

The concern now is health. Both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will be sidelined at the start of the playoffs, which means LeBron carries the load against Kevin Durant's Rockets. That extra rest before Game 1 is not a small thing given the circumstances.

The series against Houston is going to be a real challenge with the roster shorthanded. But the rest helps, the seeding helps, and at the very least, LeBron gets his couch, his wine, and two iPads before it all starts. Whether this playoff run goes further than last year is the bigger question.

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