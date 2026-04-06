LeBron James Breaks Silence on Lakers Injury Nightmare

Only a week ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were a team on the rise, standing third in the Western Conference and appearing to be a real playoff contender.

Then the injury hammer fell. In two days, Los Angeles lost their two biggest weapons, and LeBron James is not minimizing their impact. This is a big moment for the franchise, and LeBron is fully aware of it.

Speaking to reporters, James said:

It was a shot to the heart and the chest and the mainframe with Luka … I woke up from my nap and saw that [Reaves] news and was like. LeBron James

As reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It was a shot to the heart and the chest and the mainframe with Luka … I woke up from my nap and saw that [Reaves] news and was like, ‘S—-.’” - LeBron James on the Lakers injury news in the last 48 hours pic.twitter.com/tMroooZQBo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 6, 2026

Last week, addressing the media at practice, James said:

"I mean, it's a challenge for us, It's always got to be a next-man-up mentality. But there's no way you can replace that type of impact. So it's going to be a collective group. We all have to figure out a way to do a little bit more."

On the margin for error shrinking without his two co-stars, he was direct: "When you lose a special player like that, you can't have as many mistakes. So we got to figure that out."

And when asked about his own mental reset, he said: "You got to flip the mindset a little bit when your role changes, whatever the case may be or what's needed out of the team."

Can the Lakers Survive Without Luka and Reaves?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

There is a new twist in Luka Doncic's situation. As we covered earlier.

"After consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, Luka Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe on his Grade 2 left hamstring in an attempt to expedite his return to play, " as per Shams Charania.

Austin Reaves isn't expected to return early. The guard sustained a Grade 2 oblique injury in the same game against Oklahoma City. The team estimates his return will be in 4 to 6 weeks.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ didn't take long for the absence of the Lakers' two stars to have a serious impact as the team dropped the game against the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 128-134 in the last game.

Although James managed to score 30 points and dish out 15 assists in 39 minutes, his dominant effort still couldn't prevent a defeat.

Cooper Flagg dropped a massive 45 points, revealing exactly how weak the Lakers' defense has become after the loss of their two main ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌players.

Coach JJ Redick is expected to expand the rotation to as many as 11 players, with Kobe Bufkin and Nick Smith Jr. all set to take on bigger roles. With four games left and the Lakers tied with Denver on 50 wins, the race for the third seed is very much alive, but the window is closing fast.

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