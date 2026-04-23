Shannon Sharpe Fires Back at LeBron James Doubters After Lakers Playoff Run

LeBron James is 41 years old, playing in his 19th postseason, and performing at another level without his two best teammates. Yet somehow, the critics are still out. Shannon Sharpe had enough of it.

On the Nightcap show, via NBA Courtside on X, Sharpe went directly at the people still finding reasons to question James after his first two games against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers entered this first-round series without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique strain), and LeBron responded with a 19-point, 13-assist performance in Game 1 and then 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in Game 2. Los Angeles leads Houston 2-0 heading into Game 3.

Sharpe kept it simple when explaining where all the criticism comes from.

"Because it's easy. Yeah. It's easy. It's easier. It's much easier to hate than appreciate someone."

Shannon Sharpe says this just goes to show you if LeBron James was on a team and he was the number one option, this is what he’d be doing:



“Think about it, he gave you 27 and 6 as a third option. Imagine if he’s the first option or even the second option because remember last… pic.twitter.com/jz5e5yz5xw — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 23, 2026

Shannon Sharpe Makes the Case for What LeBron James Could Still Do as a Top Option

Sharpe did not stop there. He went further, making a statistical case for what LeBron could still put up if the Lakers needed him to be the primary option night in and night out.

"I just go to show you if LeBron James was on a team and he was the number one option. This is what he'd be doing. If you think about, you know, a 27 and 6 as a third option. Imagine if he's the first option or even the second option because remember last year, as the second option he gave 24. He gave 24, 8 and 7 as the number two option. So just imagine if he's the number one option, he still could do it."

The regular season numbers tell the same story.

Last season, playing somewhat second to Doncic, LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.

This season, as the third option, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 60 games. Doncic and Reaves combined for 56.8 points and 13.8 assists per game when healthy, so the offensive load LeBron has carried through two games is not a small ask.

In Game 1, he ran the offense like a point guard, finishing with 13 assists. In Game 2, he turned scorer, going for 28 and getting to the free-throw line 14 times, including a two-handed dunk in the final minute that sealed it.

It is only two games, and Houston will adjust. But through the first two nights of this series, LeBron has given his critics very little to work with.

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