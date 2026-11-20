The Los Angeles Lakers overhauled their roster like no other this past offseason.

The Lakers acquired nine new players this season, the most dramatic roster change for a team that made the playoffs the previous season. The front office did so in order to build a team that complements Luka Doncic.

Through the first 16 games of the season, it appears the Lakers did just that, especially with the addition of Walker Kessler.

Doncic wanted an ‘A’ list center for this season, and the Lakers granted his wish with Kessler; however, it came with a price.

The 25-year-old was acquired via a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz. The Lakers sent out unprotected 2031 and 2033 first-round picks plus 2028 and 2030 first-round pick swaps, and signed him to a four-year, $130 million contract ($32.5 million per year) with a player option and trade kicker.

Walker Kessler Doesn't Care What Team Paid to Acquire Him

While the Lakers and Doncic got what they wanted, many believed the Lakers overpaid for Kessler, as he’s never played in any meaningful games and missed most of last season with a torn labrum.

The contract he signed, plus the package the Lakers gave up for him, was astronomical.

Kessler addresses those claims in a recent appearance on The Young Man and The Three podcast.

"I don't know if it's necessarily like I'll show what they paid for, but it's just like I know what I'm valued at or worth," Kessler said. "But I don't really care what they paid for. I know what I'm going to do when I get on the court. When I get between these lines, I'm going to control my paint. I'm not going to let you score. I'm going to do everything I can to win the game. I'm just going to win games."

Walker Kessler Is Already Proving His Critics Wrong

So far, Kessler is proving the doubters wrong. The Lakers acquired him to be an anchor on defense, especially in the interior, provide elite rebounding on both sides of the ball, and fit the Doncic timeline.

Adding Kessler gave the Lakers a foundational pick-and-roll finisher and defensive anchor for years to come.

As for this season, Kessler has proven to be the big man the Lakers so desperately craved. He’s averaging a double-double with 14.2 points and 10.9 rebounds. Kessler is also averaging 2.1 blocks per game.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Kessler ranks third on the Lakers in on/off rating (behind Doncic and Austin Reaves).

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