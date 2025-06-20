The Magic Insider

3-Time All-Star Makes Shocking Claim About Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are one win from the first NBA title in franchise history. All they need is to knock off the Oklahoma City Thunder in Sunday's Game 7. Despite this, there are doubters.

One of them is three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Even if they win, Arenas refuses to think the Pacers will place among the top teams in the Eastern Conference next season. He even picked the Orlando Magic to finish ahead of Indiana. The Magic are led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner but added perimeter threat Desmond Bane during the offseason.

"With everyone being healthy, I'll take the [Cleveland]Cavs, I'll take Orlando," Arenas said Friday morning on ESPN's First Take. "It depends what they get this summer, I like Detroit. I'll see what the Knicks do."

Like most, Arenas isn't sold on the Pacers' roster. They lack a superstar despite the presence of All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

"I'm not going to knock them for what they have now," said Arenas, who played one season with Magic but had his best years with the Washington Wizards. "They might get better. They're going to have more confidence. They're going to be a good, solid team. But as a champion, even if they win it, they're not that [team]."

We'll see if Arenas is right.

