Desmond Bane Recalls Hilarious Timing About Getting Traded On Father's Day
Newly acquired guard Desmond Bane didn’t travel far to visit the Orlando Magic facilities because he was already vacationing in Florida with family for Father’s Day when the trade news broke.
In a recent appearance on The Young Man and The Three, Bane jokingly shared the phone call that informed him he had been traded.
"We’re on vacation in Destin, ” Bane said. “We’d been trying to find a breakfast spot, it was Father’s Day. My GM texted me, ‘Happy Father’s Day, you got a second?’ I told my lady, and she said, ‘This can’t be good.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, probably not. It’s either me or someone else important.’ About 10 seconds later, I get a FaceTime call. I thought, ‘Yeah… we don’t FaceTime like that.’ We talk pretty often, but it’s always a phone call or in person. At that point, I knew."
“He told me I was getting traded," Bane added. "My heart sunk, because there’s 29 other teams you could go to. But once he said Orlando, I was like, ‘Okay, I can do that.’ So yeah, it was a crazy little Father’s Day morning ... We don't FaceTime. I thought it was gonna be a real sincere Happy Father's Day."
Despite being caught off guard, Bane suspected he was on the trade block and expressed excitement about landing in Orlando.
"I was surprised," Bane stated. "But I also kind of had a little bit of a feeling. I had different conversations within the facility, and I was kind of preparing myself and my wife for what could possibly come. So when it came, it wasn't like, where did this come from? They were up front, honest with me early that there was a chance. So it wasn't like it came out of left field, but I couldn't have landed in a better spot. Super excited about Orlando, great people. The facility is fantastic. The city's great. I'm super excited to get to work with those guys."
