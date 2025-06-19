Desmond Bane Was on Orlando Magic’s Radar Long Before Blockbuster Trade
Before the Orlando Magic traded four first-round picks and a pick swap for two-way guard Desmond Bane in a blockbuster deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, they passed up on a chance to land him in 2020.
In a conversation with Brandon Kravitz on 96.9 In The Zone, Magic general manager Anthony Parker revealed the team had interest in Bane dating back to the 2020 NBA Draft. Orlando ironically selected Cole Anthony at No. 15, later becoming part of the package used to acquire Bane, the final pick of the first round.
"We’re just really excited," Parker said. "He's someone that we identified, even in the draft, we really liked him, and someone that we followed, and internally, feels like he fits a lot of the things that we need. So we were ecstatic when it became an option, and then it was just about going through the process and seeing if there was something that could be done."
Bane, 26, has enjoyed sustained success since being drafted, averaging 21.1 points over the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Anthony has struggled to find his footing in a declining role during that span.
"He's grown into being a really reliable playmaker, a primary handler, a low-mistake guy, defensively, he's tough, he's smart, he's in the right place," Parker added. "He just brings a serious approach. He's this high-character guy, and anybody you talk to that's been around him for any length of time goes above and beyond describing just how unbelievable of a person he is, and it's genuine. He just has fans everywhere he's been. And so I think as much of a fit as he is on the court, he's even as big a fit off the court as well with our group."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Fully Turn Attention To Next Big Objective This Summer
Magic Could Face High-Priced Complications After Desmond Bane Trade
Orlando Projected To Take Prototypical Fit With First-Round Pick