Jeff Weltman Reveals Why Orlando Magic Parted Ways With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Last offseason, the Orlando Magic made a major move by signing two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million contract. He was brought in to provide veteran leadership and help elevate the young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. However, after an underwhelming first season, the Magic decided to part ways in favor of a younger upgrade.
Despite earning his highest annual salary, KCP averaged just 8.7 points, the lowest mark since his rookie season. He then averaged just 5.0 points in 32.6 minutes during the playoffs, ending a disappointing season.
In an anticipated move to acquire a proven offensive help, the Magic included Cole Anthony, KCP and four first-round picks for Desmond Bane.
In a recent press conference, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman explained injuries to their main core hurt Caldwell-Pope's offensive efficiency.
"Kenny's game is dependent upon others offensively," Weltman said. "He's not a guy that creates his own shot. Like the injuries, our three-shot creators really upended our whole offense. And that's why I've always said it's not just Kenny. Our whole team struggled to shoot. None of this matters if your team isn't healthy. If we had health last year, I think Kenny would have been the guy he's been for his whole career. Kenny's a hell of a player. I think adding a guy like Des [Bane] will give us an elite-level shooter, but also a guy that's a playmaker."
Although Caldwell-Pope struggled on the court this season, his presence as a 12-year veteran was valued on a young roster. Weltman didn't express concern about a lack of veterans, noting it gives younger players more opportunities to develop their own in hopes of a title run.
"We've made the playoffs the last two years," Weltman added. "These guys are getting their own experience. They're learning what it is to win in the playoffs. They're learning what it means to show up in the postseason and the length of the season. The next step is to get to another round and learn how long this thing is and how hard it is to close it. Bane comes in with that age profile and deep playoff experience, but he's also got that age profile where he'll be learning with these guys and going through it. We look at our team internally and just feel that there's so much growth baked into this thing."
