3-Time NBA Champ Shows Nothing But Love For Orlando Magic's Defense

Shandel Richardson

Apr 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem had plenty of experience against the Orlando Magic during his 20-year career. He faced lots of tough defense but nothing like Jamahl Mosley-coached teams. Haslem recently showed love for the way Mosley has constructed the Magic.

He even said it face-to-face to the coach on ESPN during its NBA Summer League broadcast.

"First and foremost, let me just give you credit: I think y'all have the most two-way players in the league," Haslem said to Mosley on set. "When I look at y'all roster, and I played against y'all, we run 17 pick-and-rolls and we still don't have a matchup to attack. So kudos to that, the guy who want to defend."

Mosley is entering his fifth season with the Magic. He has built a defensive identity similar to what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has done in Miami. It led to two championships (2012 and 2013) and two more appearances in the Finals (2020 and 2023).

The Magic have several defensive-minded players, including Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Wendell Carter Jr. Things only improved with the offseason signing of Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.

While the Magic have offensive stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, they still rely heavily on defense. That will prove worthy if they are going to contend in the Eastern Conference this season, which many are expecting.

