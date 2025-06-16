Bill Simmons Applauds Orlando Magic For Acquiring Desmond Bane
The Orlando Magic made headlines Sunday by trading for Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane. The blockbuster trade elicited a wide range of reactions from the internet, including those of Bill Simmons. The Ringer offered his thoughts on Bane's fit in Orlando in a new episode of his podcast
"Bane's just a tough motherf—er, man," Simmons said. Bane fits with Paolo and Suggs and Franz; that's a foursome that makes sense to me from an intensity, chippiness, little agro.
"Bane just seems, like, perfect for them, I love the trade," Simmons added. "I also thought there was more playmaking from him last year than I thought he had in him."
The Magic plunged head first into what will be one of the most significant offseasons in league history before a champion has even been crowned. After weeks of speculation surrounding the organization's plans for the summer, it acquires the player needed to take the next step into title contention.
Orlando also maintains its nucleus while adding Bane. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will have the opportunity to play off the ball as Suggs and Bane will likely rotate running the offense. Bane averaged 5.3 assists last season, the second-highest mark of his five-year career.
At 26 years old, Bane is just entering his prime and will fit in nicely with a young roster. More importantly, he brings a 41 percent career 3-point percentage to a team in need of reliable perimeter shot-making.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard