ESPN Predicts Orlando Magic To Have "Craziest Offseason Ever"
The Orlando Magic have a chance to act on their "win-now" mindset this summer. Financial limitations don't necessarily hinder the organization from taking a swing, but it should be prepared to shed assets. For President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and the rest of the front office, this might be the most significant offseason yet.
Recently appearing on the Pat McAfee show, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania expressed the magnitude of the upcoming free agency period.
"This is the most I think anticipation team executives have had over an offseason," Charania said. "I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever. The parody in the league is so thin right now as far as the thin line of you can win a championship or you might be falling into the lottery."
"I think the ability to go out there and improve your team and get there to championship level, I think that's on the minds of everyone around the league," Charania added.
The parity Charania mentions is drawing excitement from Paolo Banchero, and Bleacher Report believes Orlando can take a shot this summer.
"Some other teams with promising young cores that are looking to take another step forward, like the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, could attempt to make a big swing given how open things look in the East if the Celtics are going to retool," it wrote.
The Magic possess expiring contracts and draft capital in a trade for a roster upgrade. Jamahl Mosley has cultivated a top-ranking defense, but the offense has glaring weaknesses. If the franchise wants to be a contender, it's time to strike while the iron is hot.
