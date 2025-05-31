Blockbuster Trade Proposal For All-Star Makes Orlando Magic Title Contenders
The Orlando Magic are fringe contenders in a wide-open NBA landscape. The franchise has budding stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, yet a deep playoff run is alluding. The front office enters an offseason ranking among the craziest in history with a chance to significantly improve the roster and enter title conversations. A recurring name for Orlando to pursue is Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland.
After a disappointing second-round exit followed a 64-win season, reports of Cleveland's core four splitting up are gaining traction.
According to Cleveland.com, Garland is no longer an untouchable piece of the roster. If the Cavs' front office decides to move him, Orlando may enter trade negotiations with Jalen Suggs to offer in the deal.
Garland and Suggs have been staples of their respective teams for years. However, neither organization will remain complacent. According to Fansided, the addition of Garland transforms the Magic into a championship-caliber roster.
"At least for now, the Magic have been a dark horse, pesky threat in the Eastern Conference. Though respected, I'm not sure anyone believed or currently believes that this team has enough talent, with how their roster is currently built, to make a run to the NBA Finals. However, the acquisition of Garland would go a long way in changing the narrative around this team," it wrote.
After a brutal 2023 campaign marred by injuries and personal struggles, Garland bounced back in a big way last season. Averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 assists, he received a second All-Star nod. However, a toe sprain left Garland hobbled and contributed to the Cavs' early postseason exit.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard