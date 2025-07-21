Can Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac Have an All-Defensive Season?
Jonathan Isaac's career with the Orlando Magic has taken a few hits to injuries, but it hasn't been the complete definition. The former lottery pick has proven he can still be an impactful player. Safe to say draft expectations weren't exactly met, but found other ways to expand his career.
This past season was the best for Isaac after years of uncertainty. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and shot 41.4 percent from the field in 71 games played, the second most throughout eight years. The stats don't tell the full story because he hasn't missed a step as a defender.
Isaac is also a solid rim protector with his 38-inch vertical and long seven-foot wingspan. He's able to get up and challenge other lengthy bigs, including San Antonio Spurs prospect Victor Wembanyama.
The Magic have kept their belief in the veteran forward through thick and thin, and finally reaped the rewards. Isaac is quick on his feet, which prevents opponents from blowing past him, and doesn't fall for pump fakes easily. He can guard all five positions, which helps his case for the All-Defensive team next season.
Isaac could've received those honors before had injuries not played such a huge factor. However, it's still a possibility. If he manages to sustain the success of this past season, which is to remain available and perform defensively at a high level, there's a legitimate shot.
The Magic had posted on their social media of players working out, including Isaac, and he appears to be in peak physical condition. He discussed that his goal this offseason was to shed some weight, from his exit interview, to move better and improve as a defender.
Isaac isn't just a strategic, defensive-minded forward, but also a pest. He's done a good job of getting in opponents' space and making it difficult for them to establish any offensive rhythm. There are plenty of moments where All-Star caliber players fail to knock down shots in front of him.
If all clicks right for Isaac, especially health-wise, he could look to campaign for the All-Defensive team next season, which would be a first in his career. It is certainly possible, but a lot has to go right.
