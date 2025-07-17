Should the Orlando Magic Keep Tabs on Victor Oladipo?
The Orlando Magic have an extra standard roster spot open. They're currently hard-capped at the first apron, but $1.2 million under. It's unlikely that president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman will rush to fill that final spot, as it gives them flexibility financially and for future potential trades. However, could there be someone already in mind?
Former All-NBA guard Victor Oladipo hasn't been seen on an NBA basketball court since April 22, 2023. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in the Miami Heat's first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and stayed behind closed doors for the majority of his recovery, until recent headlines.
Oladipo worked out in front of NBA scouts in Las Vegas and was described as being in "excellent shape." A viral video was posted of him aggressively dunking in a five-on-five scrimmage.
It's been reported that the Indiana Pacers and Heat personnel were in attendance, and both franchises have some interest. Oladipo played for both throughout his 10-year career.
The Magic was where the former prospect began his professional journey in the league, selected second overall in the 2013 draft. Oladipo played three seasons in Orlando before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and four assists throughout his short tenure, also finished as the runner-up for Rookie of the Year.
The organization is in a completely different position than before Oladipo's departure. There are championship aspirations for the first time in years for the Magic. The team is well constructed to compete and potentially win the Eastern Conference, but it doesn't hurt to strengthen their depth.
Oladipo, when healthy, is a good scorer, defender, and facilitator. He played in 42 games, averaged 10.7 points, three rebounds, 3.5 assists, and shot 39.7 percent from the field, 33 percent from three-point range with the Heat in the 2022-23 regular season.
There have been no reports or confirmation that the Magic were in attendance for Oladipo's workout. However, in a hypothetical situation where they are, he'd be obtainable for a veteran minimum contract. The front office would have leverage to make it non-guaranteed, but if all clicks great, keep him for the season.
If the Magic wanted to free extra cap space, they could trade Jett Howard, who's on a rookie-scaled contract and set to make $5.5 million next year.
We're still a few months away before training camp, but a lot can happen in between that time.
