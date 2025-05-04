Cash-Strapped Orlando Magic Could Covet 2015 First-Round Pick
In an offseason when the Orlando Magic are limited in spending, the organization has a chance to add a quality point guard on a team-friendly deal.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently linked the Magic with Tyus Jones of the Phoenix Suns.
"Orlando could use a quality ball-handler in its point-guard rotation, and it desperately needs to improve its range shooting. However, making a run at Kyrie Irving or James Harden—both have player options—probably isn't realistic," Knox wrote. "Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones is probably the top realistic target for the Magic."
Jones signed with the Suns on a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason after recording career highs in points and assists with the Washington Wizards in 2023-24.
Jones signed with Phoenix to have a chance at championship contention, but those aspirations were dashed when the Suns underperformed and missed the playoffs.
Jones also lost his starting job to Bradley Beal in February, which he later revealed was frustrating.
"It's definitely frustrating, especially knowing what I bring to the table, knowing what I can provide to a team," Jones said.
Even though Jones enjoys Phoenix, he will weigh options.
Jones is a proven point guard who can facilitate and score. During his time with Phoenix, he averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists.
At 28, Jones provides a blend of veteran leadership and youth that can fit nicely with Orlando's up-and-coming core.
The Magic would also benefit from Jones' proven durability, as he has played 65-plus games in eight straight seasons.
