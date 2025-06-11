Cooper Flagg's Teammate Predicted A High-Caliber Starter For Orlando Magic
With two weeks to go until the NBA Draft, predictions have the Orlando Magic selecting various prospects with their two first-round draft picks. This year's draft is budding with talent, highlighted by Duke star Cooper Flagg. While the front office won't be getting its hands on Flagg, it still has a chance to pull from Duke's talent pool. A recent mock draft projects Duke forward Kon Knueppel to Orlando, a prospect predicted to have a promising career.
Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie released a list categorizing the top 100 prospects based on potential. The list includes tiers spanning from All-NBA players to priority two-way and exhibit 10 roster fillers. Knueppel landed in tier 3, reserved for high-leverage starters.
"Knueppel gets unfairly pigeonholed as just a shooter," Vecenie wrote. "The versatility of his game makes him such an attractive prospect. It's very hard to find players in the NBA who can dribble, pass, shoot, make decisions and defend on top of having solid positional size."
"Knueppel proved the ability to do all of those things this year, and that's why I'm a believer in him becoming the kind of player who helps a team win games," Vecenie added.
Knueppel served a key role in Duke's run to the Final Four last season. As a 40.6 percent 3-point shooter, he provides exactly what Orlando needs to improve its offense.
