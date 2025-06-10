New Mock Trade Has Orlando Magic Landing Cooper Flagg's Sidekick
The Orlando Magic may get aggressive in the upcoming NBA Draft. Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer listed Orlando as one of the organizations potentially aiming for higher draft position. The front office owns the No. 16 and No. 25 picks and can leverage them in a trade to move up. If the Magic successfully secure a top-10 pick, they may pursue Duke Blue Devils guard/forward Kon Knueppel.
A recent mock trade by NBA Draft On SI has Orlando entering trade negotiations with the Houston Rockets for a better selection.
Orlando Magic get: No. 10 Pick
Houston Rockets get: 2026 Magic FRP, No. 16
"In this theoretical deal, Orlando trades a future first to jump up six spots and nab Knueppel. While it might seem a steep price, the wing’s perfect fit mitigates the damage," it wrote. "Having shot 41% from three on over five attempts per game as a true freshman, Knueppel has claim to being one of the best 3-point shooters in the class. A skill the Magic desperately need given they finished dead-last in the NBA from beyond the arc last season."
Though fellow Duke forward Cooper Flagg became the focal point, Knueppel played a pivotal role in helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four. The 6-foot-7 19-year-old averaged 14.4 points in 39 games.
Beyond his perimeter prowess, Knueppel is also a 91.4 percent free throw shooter. If Orlando decides to trade up, Knueppel is worth the move.
