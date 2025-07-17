Could Wendell Moore Jr. Be Set to Sign a Two-Way Contract with the Orlando Magic?
The Orlando Magic are winless after four games in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, the record isn't the most important thing to focus on, but rather the players. Each of them has a chip on their shoulder to earn a spot in the league.
The Magic have a couple of two-way contracts available, and there may be a favorite to grab one. Wendell Moore Jr. has played in all four games. He's averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range.
Moore Jr. has scored in double digits, and shot over 40 percent from the field twice. He recorded a double-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 14 points and 10 rebounds, the only Magic player to accomplish this in Las Vegas.
Moore Jr. has three years of experience in the league, first two with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a split between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets last season. The former first-round pick hasn't lived up to his potential coming out of Duke, but still proves to be an impactful player when given the opportunity.
In 16 games with the Hornets, Moore Jr. averaged 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and shot 47.4 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range. The Virginia native is also a strong defender. The stat sheet doesn't always show it, but he gives great effort on that side of the court, which is a perfect fit with the Magic's identity.
If Moore Jr. were selected to sign a two-way contract with the franchise, the young wing would likely spend most of the season with their G-League affiliate, Osceola Magic, which is the perfect opportunity to develop close with an NBA team.
