Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Emphasizes Championship Mindset
The Orlando Magic pressed all the right buttons in the offseason to position themselves to contend in what many believe to be a wide-open Eastern Conference landscape next season. With new pieces in place and key returning players, Jamahl Mosley believes it's time to lean into the proper winning mentality.
"I really think it's a mindset," Mosley said on ESPN's NBA Today at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. "Our guys all work, they all work whether they're together in the gym or they're out on their own, they all work. So the mindset of understanding what it takes to build and be a champion."
"I think that's just championship habits, championship focus, understanding the ability to communicate with each other at a high level, and push each other to a different degree. Coaches can put them in the best situation to be successful, but on that court, they've got to be able to push each other willingly, and hold each other accountable on that high level."
After serving as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, the Magic hired Mosley in 2021 as the franchise's 14th coach. In four seasons at the helm in Orlando, Mosley has a 144-184 record with two playoff appearances. In consecutive seasons, the Magic have lost in the first round of the postseason.
With the addition of Desmond Bane and the extension of franchise superstar Paolo Banchero, a championship mindset might be the only thing the Magic need to take the next step.
