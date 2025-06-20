Jamahl Mosley Prepared To Take Orlando Magic To Title Contention
Since being hired by the Orlando Magic in 2021, coach Jamahl Mosley has guided the team on a steady upward trajectory. Starting with a 22-60 record in 2021 and progressing to back-to-back playoff appearances in the last two seasons, competing for a championship could be next.
The Magic are officially all-in after acquiring Desmond Bane for a haul of picks despite two disappointing first-round eliminations. In a recent press conference, Mosley acknowledged the rising expectations while excited for the challenge.
"Pressure is a privilege," Mosley said. "I think that's a great thing for this group to understand how we need to grow, how we have to develop, how we have to keep challenging each other to get better. You know, both on and off the court, how we hold each other accountable in what we're trying to do. It's going to come as a process of what we're trying to accomplish, wins and losses. We'll talk about that as next year comes. More importantly, we're sticking with a process to make ourselves become one of the best teams that we can be."
His defensive identity led the Magic to the second-best defensive rating in two consecutive seasons.
It’s unrealistic to expect adding Bane will immediately fix their offensive issues while still maintaining their defensive DNA. Mosley commented minor improvements throughout the offseason can play a huge factor in contention.
"I really try to hit home with our guys," Mosley added. "We're not changing some of the things that we were able to be successful in. We just have to get better at it. If each guy comes back one or two percent better than what we did last year, along with the chemistry and adding new pieces, then we've given ourselves a big-time chance to be in a very good position."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Desmond Bane Recalls Hilarious Timing About Getting Traded On Father's Day
Bane Prioritizing Community Ties By Embracing Leadership Role In Orlando
Jeff Weltman Reveals Why Orlando Magic Parted Ways With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope