Desmond Bane Delivers Perfect Assessment On Fit With Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic feel they have finally found their missing puzzle piece in Desmond Bane.
As a 3‑and‑D wing, Bane brings vital spacing and secondary playmaking to the Magic. Add in Bane's team‑first mindset, and he's set to deliver a versatile skill set the franchise has long needed.
On an episode of the Zach Lowe Show, Bane described his move to Orlando as an ideal fit. He said the Magic’s playing style and pieces “fits him like a glove.”
"I don't think there could have been a much better fit," Bane exclaimed. "You put me next to a guard like Jalen Suggs that plays both sides of the ball, dynamic, plays with speed in the open court. Really shown promise shooting the ball over the past year. Franz obviously a do it all three {small forward}, better defender than a lot of people know. You saw what he was doing in the playoffs against Boston and what he's capable of. Obviously, Paolo is going to be a first team All-NBA type guy for probably multiple years in his career."
"I think that it fits like a glove and my skill set is something that can really help take some pressure off of Franz, Paolo, Suggs, and all the guys," he added.
Bane even tuned in to the Magic’s first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics, pointing to Orlando’s size and defensive potential. The 6-foot-5 guard aims to bolster this dynamic with his stature at the position.
"Defensively they're nightmare," Bane said. "They got size and mobility all over the floor. You combine that with Paolo and Franz's ability to attack, whether it's smaller guys or bigger guys, really makes problems for a lot of teams. They weren't healthy. So, it's like they're still trying to gel, and I'll be new, so we're still trying find our niche and our groove."
"I don't see any reason why we can't make a deep run."
