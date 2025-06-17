Orlando Magic Fans Extremely Positive Reaction To Desmond Bane In New Uniform
Just weeks after the Orlando Magic unveiled a nostalgic rebrand featuring classic-styled pinstripe jerseys, fan excitement reached a new high as star acquisition Desmond Bane debuted his new look.
While showing off his new number, Bane had high praise for the white Association jersey.
"Toughest jersey I will ever wear. For sure," Bane said. "What are we thinking about the three though? DB for three."
He sported the new jersey during his introductory press conference after his photoshoot. This gained many compliments from fans.
@DarianLopes123: "How can I buy his jersey."
@Ph1l1p4: "History with that number... looking forward to watching him play."
@jamesrobinson_3: "those jerseys are so tough."
@demofoxx: "Yep I'm fully sold on the deal you WILL be seeing me in my DB3 jersey."
Another angle of him posing received more comments from fans.
@ChrisJanssen: "That’s no fake smile either."
@JustACubsFan: "Might have to cop me a Magic jersey. These are fire."
NBA insider Kevin O'Connor shared his thoughts on Desmond Bane sporting his new uniform, drawing a historical connection to Magic legend Dennis Scott. Both wore No. 3.
@orlmusic56: "For sure a Dennis Scott - 3D - reference."
@StephenMagicHQ: "Yeah... New jersey on newly traded for Bane... Looks great to me."
@IafornaroSean: "Is it not the perfect number for him in orlando???"
Following all the social media buzz, a lighthearted controversy has emerged over Desmond Bane’s new nickname. Fans are debating between “DB3” and “3Rex,” a playful nod to his short wingspan.
@NicThomasNBA: "The people have decided on 3-Rex. DB3 ain’t happening."
@killakelz1738: "It’s 3-Rex stop it"
@jsthollywood407: "DB3 IN THE BUILDING"
@TheIcemanCT: "Welcome to Orlando DB3."
Bane capped off the day with a message to Magic fans.
"Magic fans, what's up?" Bane said. "Inside the practice gym, excited to be here. See the new jerseys, let's get it."
More Orlando Magic Stories
NBA Insider Proposes Shocking Kevin Durant Trade to Orlando Magic
Fans React To Declined Team Options On Veteran Guards
Orlando Magic GM Anthony Parker Sends Heartfelt Message To Traded Veterans