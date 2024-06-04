Magic Draft Profile: Houston Guard Jamal Shead Has Resumé of a Leader
ORLANDO — With the NBA Draft three weeks away, the Orlando Magic are hosting players with pre-draft visits and sharpening their intel for the No. 18 and 47 overall picks. Among the seven players to audition recently for Orlando was Houston guard Jamal Shead.
Few players in the 2024 NBA Draft are as decorated as Shead, who was the anchor on a University of Houston team that was ranked No. 1 for much of the college basketball season.
Shead, 21, was a consensus All-American and the Big 12's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Before Houston joined the Big 12 conference in 2023, Shead made the All-American Athletic Conference team twice and was its 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year.
In his senior season at Houston, the 6-foot-1 Shead had 12 games with at least three steals for a Cougars defense that allowed the fewest points per game. Beyond his defensive prowess, Shead set career highs in points (12.9), assists (6.3) and rebounds (3.7) per game in his final college season.
The biggest knock on Shead's game would be his 3-point shooting: He has never shot better than 31 percent from beyond the arc. The Magic, in 2023-24, were among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA.
Shead ranks No. 34 on CBS' draft board, No. 53 on ESPN and No. 60 on The Ringer. If Shead piques Orlando's interest, he'd likely be in play for its second-round pick.
Magic guards Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris, who combined to start 147 games over the past two seasons, have been limited by injuries. They are pending free agents and likely to sign elsewhere.
Backup guards Anthony Black and Jett Howard have been waiting in the wings, but no position will be off the table with the No. 47 overall pick.
The Magic could draft a promising player who needs further development in the second round. But if they're looking for a player who could contribute immediately, Shead's experience and defense could make him an intriguing fit.
