The Orlando Magic are going to have to attack free agency very hard, considering the fact that they don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Magic are also expecting to pay the luxury tax this season, with Paolo Banchero's maximum contract extension kicking in. They're going to have to find a bargain or two in free agency to help improve the roster. Here's a look at 10 players the Magic can sign for under $10 million per year.

PG Aaron Holiday

Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Magic have had trouble filling the backup point guard role on the team for many years. Perhaps signing eight-year veteran Aaron Holiday could be the move.

Holiday is a career 38.4 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point line and has averaged fewer than one turnover per game throughout his career. He isn't the flashiest signing on this list, but he could help the Magic if they do not re-sign Jevon Carter.

PG Gabe Vincent

Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Vincent made $11 million this past season with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Kennard. He struggled, averaging just over 4 points per game with the Lakers and Hawks.

Vincent began his career in the Sunshine State with the Miami Heat, so there could be a chance that he would look to return to Florida. He could serve as a backup point guard behind Jalen Suggs while also not road-blocking second-year pro Jace Richardson's path to the rotation.

SG Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Magic should definitely be looking for players who can improve their three-point percentages, and Hardaway might be at the top of the list. Hardaway shot a career-best 40.7% from beyond the arc in his lone season with the Nuggets, where he played 80 games and finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Hardaway will definitely have suitors in free agency, but the Magic could provide an intriguing opportunity for him if he is willing to return to the Eastern Conference.

SG Jett Howard

Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Howard is the lone player on this list that was on the Magic roster last season. While he has not lived up to his billing as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, he could still be a bargain at the minimum. That is where he would likely sign with any team that is willing to bring him on board this offseason.

While Howard has not been at his best, there is potential that he could improve under new head coach Sean Sweeney.

SF Jae'Sean Tate

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jae'Sean Tate has spent his entire six-year NBA career with the Houston Rockets, but he is a free agent in the offseason and could look to sign elsewhere. He is a strong, defensive-minded player who could lean into Sweeney's new identity.

Tate is a hard-nosed player that could feed into the Magic's physical style of play that they had during the Jamahl Mosley years.

SF Josh Okogie

Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tate's teammate, Josh Okogie, is also hitting the free agent market this offseason, and he could help the team as one of the top three-and-D players on the market. Okogie signed a one-year minimum deal with the Rockets and thrived, having one of the best seasons of his career with 78 games played and 32 starts. He averaged 4.5 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent from downtown.

Okogie could have interest from other teams, but the Magic should inquire about his services ahead of free agency.

PF Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. shown on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With Jonathan Isaac potentially leaving the team this offseason, they need a veteran forward to fill his spot on the roster. Larry Nance Jr. provides the experience of playing for a Finals team after appearing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

Nance is a veteran that is widely respected in the NBA, which the Magic could benefit from as they look to take that next step as a team.

PF Maxi Kleber

Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kleber feels like one of the quintessential targets the Magic could sign in free agency. He has experience playing with Sweeney when their paths crossed in Dallas. This includes the 2024 campaign when the Mavs made the Finals, where he played in 13 games during the playoff run.

On top of that, Kleber has played with the German national team, giving him a chemistry boost with Franz and Moe Wagner.

C Bismack Biyombo

San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

If the Magic were to sign Bismack Biyombo this offseason, it wouldn't be for playing purposes, but there is still some value in signing a 15-year veteran.

It's been nearly a decade since Biyombo signed the largest contract of his career, a four-year, $72 million deal with the Magic. While things didn't necessarily work out for him in Orlando the first time around, perhaps a return makes sense for both sides.

Biyombo can extend his career by another year while mentoring some of the younger players on the roster. He also has played under Sweeney this past season, and he could help bridge the gap from his methods in San Antonio to what can work in Orlando.

C Dwight Powell

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Kleber and Biyombo, Dwight Powell also has experience playing under Sweeney during their time in Dallas. The Magic could look to gain some stronger depth at the center position. Powell would likely only sign a minimum deal at age 35, but he could be a quality third center that gives Orlando some veteran depth and a voice in the locker room that can translate to wins.