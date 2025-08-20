Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero Draws Comparison To 2025 Hall Of Famer
The Orlando Magic, for the first time in a long while, are an exciting team with legitimate championship aspirations for next season. After a successful summer, the organization is ready to see its young core take another massive leap with Paolo Banchero as the head of the snake. He was the first pick of the 2022 draft, made his first All-Star team in his sophomore year, and has averaged over 20 points per game throughout his young career.
Banchero is a rising superstar in the league, but isn't getting the coverage and attention like one. He's a proven scorer on all three levels, can defend multiple positions, and has a strong motor, unlike most lottery picks. The 22-year-old is the face of the Magic franchise and can take them to new heights. In back-to-back playoff appearances, Banchero's stats prove he rises to the occasion when the lights shine brighter.
The Magic have a superstar and constructed a competitive roster around him that can win a championship. As the Eastern Conference is considered "wide open" for next season, this is an opportunity for the organization to bring home its first-ever Larry O'Brien trophy. However, the Magic will go as far as Banchero takes them.
In an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," Marcus Morris Sr. spoke highly about the young forward. When asked to name an up-and-coming player who has a chance to be a "perennial All-Star," Banchero was his "unconventional" answer.
"He's mean, tough, and got that Carmelo Anthony type of physicality," he said. "You don't have those big fours like that in the game that could do a lot. I think Banchero is one of those guys that's going to be something different."
Morris Sr. is one of the more respected veterans around the league and has played alongside many superstars, most notably Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, on the Los Angeles Clippers. He knows greatness firsthand, and to mention Banchero means he sees similarities. It's a strong sign of respect.
Last season, Banchero dealt with a serious oblique injury in late Oct and missed over 40 games, but was still impactful when he returned to the court. He averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and shot 45.2 percent from the field, 32 percent from three-point range. Even in limited action, Banchero produces All-Star-caliber numbers.
The Magic have drafted tremendous superstars, such as O'Neal, Dwight Howard, and Penny Hardaway, but none could bring home the gold. Banchero has a legitimate shot to deliver a different result and establish himself as a superstar in the league.
