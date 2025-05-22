ESPN Says Orlando Magic Can Learn Lesson From Conference Finals
Following a first-round exit, the Orlando Magic are one of 26 teams that began summer early. According to ESPN, the organization can learn a lesson while watching the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. Paolo Banchero and Co. can take advantage of the East, which may be up for grabs moving forward.
"For the past four seasons, Boston has lorded over the conference with last season's title and another Finals appearance in 2022, but the East looks wide open next year," it wrote. "The current conference finalists project as the best of the bunch then, too, as the Pacers and Knicks could very well end up in a rematch in 2026."
"But if other prospective Eastern contenders watch these conference finals and conclude that Indiana and New York are mere paper tigers, then they might be more incentivized to embrace a win-now mindset this offseason while taking advantage of the power vacuum atop the conference," it added. "Would the Magic finally decide to push in some chips around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner?"
The parity around the league is exciting for Banchero, who averaged a career-high 25.9 points despite being sidelined for 34 games due to a right oblique tear. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman says the organization is in win-now mode. With its core in place, Orlando may be one piece from a trip to The Finals.
