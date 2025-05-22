The Magic Insider

ESPN Says Orlando Magic Can Learn Lesson From Conference Finals

Don Strouble

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a first-round exit, the Orlando Magic are one of 26 teams that began summer early. According to ESPN, the organization can learn a lesson while watching the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. Paolo Banchero and Co. can take advantage of the East, which may be up for grabs moving forward.

"For the past four seasons, Boston has lorded over the conference with last season's title and another Finals appearance in 2022, but the East looks wide open next year," it wrote. "The current conference finalists project as the best of the bunch then, too, as the Pacers and Knicks could very well end up in a rematch in 2026." 

"But if other prospective Eastern contenders watch these conference finals and conclude that Indiana and New York are mere paper tigers, then they might be more incentivized to embrace a win-now mindset this offseason while taking advantage of the power vacuum atop the conference," it added. "Would the Magic finally decide to push in some chips around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner?"

The parity around the league is exciting for Banchero, who averaged a career-high 25.9 points despite being sidelined for 34 games due to a right oblique tear. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman says the organization is in win-now mode. With its core in place, Orlando may be one piece from a trip to The Finals.

More Magic Coverage

Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect

Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.