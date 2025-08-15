Orlando Magic See Big Jump In National TV Games As Schedule Drops
After a summer of new acquisitions, uniforms and a full rebrand, the Orlando Magic finally know their 2025-26 opponents.
The NBA released schedules for all teams Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET. Orlando also learned its placement in Group B of the Eastern Conference for the 2025 NBA Emirates Cup. Now, the Magic have an outlook for the entirety of the season.
Season Opener:
The Magic will open the season Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. against the Miami Heat at Kia Center. Orlando starts with three consecutive home games:
- Oct. 22 vs. Miami, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 25 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.
After just five nationally televised games last season, Orlando has more than doubled that number to 14 across multiple platforms. This ranks near the middle of the NBA and sixth in the Eastern Conference.
National TV games:
NBC/Peacock — Nov. 4 at Atlanta, Nov. 25 at Philadelphia, March 24 at Cleveland
ESPN/ESPN App — Nov. 12 at New York, March 11 vs. Cleveland, April 1 vs. Atlanta
Peacock — Dec. 1 vs. Chicago, Jan. 26 at Cleveland, Feb. 9 vs. Milwaukee, March 16 at Atlanta
Amazon Prime — Jan. 15 vs. Memphis in Berlin, Jan. 18 at Memphis in London, Feb. 26 vs. Houston, March 7 at Minnesota
Six of the 14 national games come against the Atlanta Hawks or Cleveland Cavaliers.
Orlando will travel outside the continental United States three times. Once in the preseason to face Miami in Puerto Rico, and during the regular season for games in Germany and England against Memphis.
The Magic have 14 back-to-back sets and two four-game homestands: Feb. 5-11 vs. Brooklyn, Utah, Milwaukee and Milwaukee again, and Feb. 26-March 5 vs. Houston, Detroit, Washington and Dallas.
NBA Emirates Cup Group Play:
Nov. 7 vs. Boston, Nov. 14 vs. Brooklyn, Nov. 25 at Philadelphia (NBC), Nov. 28 at Detroit
Orlando’s home regular-season finale is April 8 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. The Magic close the regular season April 12 at Boston at 6 p.m.
Tickets:
Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season go on sale on Friday, August 15, at 1 p.m. and will be available online at OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic Should Sign Former Sixth Man Of The Year The Orlando Magic could sign a former Sixth Man of the Year, adding playmaking and perimeter scoring to complement their rising young core.
Magic Crowned Major Offseason Winners For One Key Reason The Orlando Magic are one of the NBA’s biggest offseason winners for one clear reason, alongside Paolo Banchero’s development.
Magic’s Paolo Banchero Boldly Projected To Lead International Honor Orlando Magic superstar Paolo Banchero is projected to lead basketball’s top international honor in 2028, showcasing his rise as one of the NBA’s top scorers.