Orlando Magic's Most Anticipated Matchup Of This Season
With the 2025-26 NBA schedule released, the Orlando Magic face several key matchups on their path to an Eastern Conference title, challenging projected contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. Media projections place the Magic among the top favorites, thanks to offseason additions Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, and Noah Penda, complementing the young core led by Paolo Banchero. In a grueling 82-game season, one matchup in particular could prove pivotal for their championship pursuit.
Bleacher Report recently highlighted the January 26, 2026 matchup between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers as one of the season’s most anticipated games for one key reason.
"Pushing the Cavs to seven games in the first round of the 2024 playoffs was a sign the Orlando Magic were turning the corner from promising young team to one that can be a formidable contender," the article wrote. "Cleveland basically threw in the towel on the final day of the 2023-24 regular season in order to get what it thought to be a more favorable postseason draw. The gambit nearly backfired spectacularly in the face of the determined Magic. Orlando had pretty much every key player miss time through injury last year, which resulted in a 41-41 record and a date with the battle-tested Celtics in the first round. That went about as expected with Boston winning in five games."
The seven-game series against the Cavaliers in 2024 put the Magic on the map as a rising team with a gritty, physical system and culture. The Magic shocked the basketball world by pushing the series to a decisive Game 7, showcasing Banchero’s arrival as a legitimate star in the league.
Last season, the Magic dropped the season series to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, 2-1. Early-season injuries derailed their momentum, preventing them from taking the next step. Now, with their revamped roster, this marquee matchup offers Orlando a chance to test themselves against one of the league’s elite teams.
"Now, the Magic are healthy and they made a major addition in Desmond Bane," the article added. "In the space of three years, the Thunder went from losing 42 games to winning 68 and outclassing the competition en route to a title. Maybe this is when Orlando truly makes its breakthrough, and the Cavs are as good a measuring stick as anybody else in the East."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic Should Sign Former Sixth Man Of The Year The Orlando Magic could sign a former Sixth Man of the Year, adding playmaking and perimeter scoring to complement their rising young core.
Magic Crowned Major Offseason Winners For One Key Reason The Orlando Magic are one of the NBA’s biggest offseason winners for one clear reason, alongside Paolo Banchero’s development.
Magic’s Paolo Banchero Boldly Projected To Lead International Honor Orlando Magic superstar Paolo Banchero is projected to lead basketball’s top international honor in 2028, showcasing his rise as one of the NBA’s top scorers.