Orlando Magic Acquire Former First-Round Pick In Proposed Trade
The Orlando Magic have an exciting season coming up after the full schedule was released, featuring a couple of overseas matchups and 14 nationally televised games. The team is expected to take a massive leap, finish among the top in the Eastern Conference, and compete for a championship. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman did an amazing job this offseason, revamping the roster around stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, the organization remains flexible to conduct small trades that could bring a significant impact.
Nick Smith Jr. was a first-round pick in 2023, selected 27th by the Charlotte Hornets. He still has untapped potential after averaging 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot 39.1 percent from the field, 34 percent from three-point range last season. The stats look good, but his development hasn't taken off as the Hornets had hoped.
Smith Jr.'s future in Charlotte is likely over after the acquisition of Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie, and the re-signing of Tre Mann. He enters the third year of his rookie contract, set at $2.7 million. The Magic could take advantage of his little value on the market and acquire the young guard for cheap.
Here's what a potential trade package would look like:
Magic receive: Nick Smith Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries
Hornets receive: Jett Howard and a 2028 second round pick
Similar to Smith Jr., Howard enters the third year of his rookie contract, set at $5.5 million. The former lottery pick hasn't been able to crack the rotation or live up to his draft expectations. The Magic would dump Howard's salary, then the Hornets could waive him after the deal and continue to stack on picks.
Smith Jr. could emerge as a future piece for the Magic as a backup point guard. If this trade were to become reality before next season, he'd be a third-stringer, behind Jalen Suggs and Tyus Jones. However, to learn behind those two veterans would be beneficial for his development.
The Hornets never had great leadership to help Smith Jr. grow as a player. Despite that, he's shown flashes of being a valuable rotation player with great offensive talent. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Magic this offseason, then will enter the free agent market with the option to sign with any team. Smith Jr. can be his successor and long-term piece for the franchise.
Jeffries could be a bonus for the Magic in the deal with his veteran presence and ability to stay ready when called upon. Last season was a career year for him, averaging 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from three-point range in 47 games played. Jeffries can guard multiple positions and played stints at center for the Hornets, but was able to hold his own.
The five-year veteran would add depth to the Magic's bench and provide great efforts on both sides of the court. The alternative would be for the organization to waive Jeffries since his contract is non-guaranteed.
The Magic need to maximize their championship while it's open, which might not be too long given the new CBA. It's championship or bust season coming to Orlando.
More Orlando Magic News
The Biggest X-Factor For The Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Legend Penny Hardaway Recaps Emotional Departure
Orlando Magic's Most Anticipated Matchup Of This Season
Orlando Magic See Big Jump In National TV Games As Schedule Drops