Magic Predicted To Shock The League For One Key Reason
The Orlando Magic’s offseason offensive upgrades cannot be overstated.
After finishing last in both 3-point shooting and assists, making the playoffs was impressive on its own. But with a young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, adding proven offensive weapons was essential to contend for a championship. Magic president Jeff Weltman delivered on his promise, acquiring veteran shooters in a move uncharacteristic of his typically conservative trade history.
Sending four first-round picks for Desmond Bane shocked the NBA, but it may be exactly what the Magic need to push past the competition in the Eastern Conference this season.Bleacher Report recently ranked the Magic among the top five teams most capable of shocking the league next season due to their key offensive acquisitions.
"The Magic loaded up on offense this season to go with their lockdown defense," the article wrote. "The Magic kicked off the offseason with a big trade for Desmond Bane. Bane gives the Magic a reliable three-point threat to help spread the floor. In addition, he's a good secondary playmaker, attacking, rotating defenses, and making the right reads. Bane does all this while taking nothing off the table on the defensive side of the court. He should slide right into the starting lineup, and the Magic should see a rise in their offensive numbers."
While Bane steals the spotlight as the marquee addition of the summer, Tyus Jones remains an under-the-radar signing, poised to elevate the Magic’s playmaking as a true floor general with a historically impressive assist-to-turnover ratio.
"Even though [Jones is] coming off a down season in Phoenix, he is a capable backup point guard who can keep the offense organized and create for others," the article wrote. "The Magic bolstered their offense without trading in their defense. The offense doesn't have to be the best in the league if the defense can remain a top-three unit. The Magic are dark-horse contenders with their offensive upgrades in a weak Eastern Conference."
Orlando is projected to make the leap it was anticipated to have in 2024 before injuries derailed the season.
"It looked like the Orlando Magic were poised to make a jump in the Eastern Conference," the article wrote. "Then, of course, injuries had to rear their ugly head. Despite all of that, Jamahl Mosley was able to coach this team to the second-best defense in the league.
