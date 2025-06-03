Ex-Orlando Magic Superstar Has Huge Reaction To New Uniforms
The Orlando Magic made headlines Tuesday with a jersey reveal for the 2025-26 season. In an ode to nostalgia, the organization is returning to its classic star and pinstriped design. The design is indicative of the early days of Orlando's basketball history. The Magic took to social media to reveal the jerseys.
"Don't call it a comeback, this is a new era of Magic basketball. An ode to the O.G., our iconic star and pinstripes representing the true pride of Orlando," the team wrote. "The identity for the next generation of Magic fans that pays homage to the legends that engraved our name into the history books forever: A modern classic making its world premiere."
The classic look became iconic on the backs of former Magic legends Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway. In a recent article, Bleacher Report detailed their impact.
"After using a new primary logo featuring a bolt behind the basketball for the next 25 years, the Magic will now return to a design inspired by the original logo," it wrote. "The 1994-95 Magic, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee Hardaway, made the franchise's first trip to the NBA Finals in the franchise's original uniforms."
"The Magic will now hope to see the franchise return to similar levels of playoff success after the new uniforms make their debut during the 2025-26 season," it added.
The news featured an elated reaction from former All-Star Dwight Howard.
"This reminds me of Nick Anderson and Dennis Scott," Howard said. "Check em out, ya'll. The new Orlando Magic jerseys, they hot, baby."
