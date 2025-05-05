Former All-Star Calls For $215 Million Point Guard To Join Orlando Magic
After ranking last in assists and three-point shooting, it is clear the Orlando Magic need more production from the backcourt.
Trae Young, who led the league averaging 11.6 assists this season for the Atlanta Hawks, is an elite point guard who can potentially transform the Magic's offense.
On RunItBackFDTV, retired four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and former forward Chandler Parsons agreed Young is a great fit in Orlando alongside Paolo Banchero.
"He's a young kid full of talent," Cousins said. "Obviously going to be a star in this league. I think an MVP-level type of star. Multiple MVP-level type of star. I think the only thing missing for him right now is an elite point guard. And I think once that happens for this Orlando team, I think his game goes to another level."
Cousins added he wants Young's talents to be fully showcased. He believes the Magic are the team to help him reach that level.
"I just want Trae Young to get to a spot where he can really show his talents," Cousins commented. "I just want him to go to a good organization ... I would hope so. It makes sense."
Parsons agreed Young is a great fit for the Magic.
"They have this duo with [Franz] Wagner and Paolo for the future," Parsons said. "I think they do need to add a point guard ... It's a lot of ISOs, not a lot of movement. With this, they're 30th in three-point field goals with 11, and they're last in three-point percentage with 31 percent. It's like they gotta find shooting to space the floor, around Paolo, around Wagner, and then just get a setup guy to get the ball moving. Trae Young makes sense. Trae Young makes a lot of sense."
