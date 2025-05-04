NBA Insider: Orlando Magic Could Address Two Major Needs In Draft
The Orlando Magic have several needs to address this offseason.
With two first-round picks, they have the chance to draft talent capable of making an immediate impact.
The Magic are in the market for a facilitating point guard and a versatile big. Two fitting candidates are available in the June NBA Draft.
CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone predicts in a mock draft BYU guard Egor Demin and overseas forward Noa Essengue could join the Magic with the No. 16 and No. 25 picks.
"Orlando must find ways to invest in its offense after an ugly first-round showing versus the Boston Celtics in the playoffs fizzled due to a lack of firepower," Boone wrote. "Demin is an exceptional passer at 6-foot-9 who profiles as a true point and could help elevate the pieces around him in Orlando."
Demin, 19, isn't a solution to the Magic's three-point shooting struggles after shooting just 27.3 percent from the arc. His exceptional size and playmaking ability could make him an instant-impact player.
"Essengue is also enjoying a breakout season overseas as a first-round big man prospect," Boone said. "He's made nearly 30% from 3 in an improvement on last season and carved out a significant role in a talented league at just 18 years old."
The 6-foot-10 Essengue could help the Magic, who need frontcourt scoring beyond Banchero and Wagner. A skilled slasher and solid court vision, Essengue averaged 12.4 points and could thrive in a supporting role behind them.
While they would not solve all of their offseason needs, these two potential first-round picks can provide a significant offensive boost.
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com