NBA Champion Potentially On Orlando Magic Trading Block
Last free agency, the Orlando Magic signed shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million contract.
After a disappointing playoff performance, he could be involved in trade talks this offseason.
Caldwell-Pope struggled in the first round against the Boston Celtics, averaging just five points on 26.7 percent from the field while averaging 32.6 minutes. It was far below expectations.
Michael Saenz of Sir Charles In Charge, a FanSided site, said the front office remains hopeful that Caldwell-Pope can turn it around.
"As the Magic explore ways to improve their roster this offseason, trading KCP could very much be on the table," Saenz said. "I'm sure the front office still has the hope that KCP can turn his struggles around next season, but with how he performed this year, you can't help but wonder if KCP is simply not a good fit for the Magic. If that is indeed the conclusion the front office comes to, it may be time to trade KCP."
Saenz said Caldwell-Pope could be moved if the right deal becomes available.
"I wouldn't suggest it to be a sure thing," Saenz wrote. "But if the right deal does come around for the Magic, I don't believe this team would hesitate to pull the trigger. At the very least, it's certainly something to keep a close eye on. Especially as the Magic search for ways to close the gap between them and the rest of the East's contenders."
Don Strouble of Orlando Magic On SI reported Caldwell-Pope acknowledged he needs to be better.
"But for us, just going to see if we stay mentally strong and together," Caldwell-Pope said. "At the end of the day, my job is to come back better than I was this year."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com