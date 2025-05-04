What An Orlando Magic Trade Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Look Like
Recent speculation suggests the Orlando Magic could be potential suitors if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available in trade talks.
Antetokounmpo would make the Magic instant championship contenders alongside All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this season.
Acquiring Antetokounmpo would require a massive haul of assets.
Rob Perez of Bleacher Report proposed a potential "win-now" blockbuster mock trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo in exchange for a package including rising star Franz Wagner.
The deal includes the Magic trading Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black and four first-round picks.
Although Wagner signed a five-year, $224 million contract extension last offseason, Perez said the Magic should consider if Bucks are interested.
"Franz Wagner feels like the expendable one if you're really swinging for the fences," Perez wrote. "And now that KCP can't hit water if he fell out of a boat, you're going to need to take a massive swing of assets. When else is anyone coming to Orlando that's not overpaid in unrestricted free agency?"
Perez added this trade could be a great starting point for the Bucks if they shift into a rebuild.
"Franz Wagner, despite his issues from beyond the three-point line and that hitch in his jump shot," Perez said. "This is a dynamic scorer, young player that's going to be on your team for the next decade, and someone who can really score the basketball with some high upside. Jonathan Isaac, if he could stay on the floor somehow, is one of the league's best defenders. You have Anthony black coming off the bench, who is one of the Magic's best defenders, can stretch the floor and be that 3-and-D type player who's getting better each season. And of course, you're taking as many picks."
