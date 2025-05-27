Former Orlando Magic Guard, NBA Award Winner Trying New Sport
A former member of the Orlando Magic is making waves in the sports world, but not on the basketball court.
Michael Carter-Williams, who played for the Magic in two separate stints from 2019-22 and 2023, is trading his sneakers for boxing gloves.
"I don’t know where it’s going to take me or where it’s going to lead me," Carter-Williams said on The Ariel Helwani Show.
"I know that there’s an avenue for people, who played professional sports, who enter the boxing ring. There’s a lane there. I don’t know, I’m kind of taking it one step at a time. It’s one of those things I definitely want to keep getting better at."
Carter-Williams, 33, played four games with the Magic in the 2022-23 season and announced his retirement in October. Before getting to the Magic, Carter-Williams was the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He won Rookie of the Year honors with the Philadelphia 76ers, but injuries and trades prevented him from reaching that peak he had in his first season.
Carter-Williams should still be commended for lasting a decade in the NBA, and that tenacity will come in handy as he navigates the world of boxing.
Carter-Williams makes his boxing debut on Thursday in an amateur fight against Sam Khativ in New York.
