Trade Proposal: Boston Celtics Send Superstar to Orlando Magic In Massive Deal
The Orlando Magic are expected to be on the prowl for a massive blockbuster trade this offseason.
Bleacher Report suggested the Magic should trade Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Moritz Wagner, a 2028 first-round pick (top-1-protected) and a 2030 first-round pick (top-6-protected) to the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown.
"Here, the Magic capitalize on the Celtics’ dire financial straits by plucking Brown and his remaining $236 million, sending back younger players (and the flexibility that comes with them) along with a pair of lightly protected future firsts," Bleacher Report wrote.
"When it comes to Orlando, most searches for offensive help focus on point guards and spot-up shooters. Those types of players would certainly help improve an offense that needs snipers and playmakers, but Brown is a legitimate star—one who's already proved he can perform at a championship level."
Brown would form a big three with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, giving teams fits on the wing all season long. It isn't quite the "point guard" the Magic are supposedly looking for, but Brown is obviously a talented player.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP averaged 22.2 points and 5.8 rebounds this season with the Celtics, marking his sixth straight season with averages of at least 20 points and five rebounds.
This trade gives the Magic a player who can take some of the pressure off of Banchero and Wagner while also providing the championship experience needed to get Orlando over the hump.
