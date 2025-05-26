The Magic Insider

Trade Proposal: Boston Celtics Send Superstar to Orlando Magic In Massive Deal

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics could collaborate on a major trade after facing each other in the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley talks with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are expected to be on the prowl for a massive blockbuster trade this offseason.

Bleacher Report suggested the Magic should trade Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Moritz Wagner, a 2028 first-round pick (top-1-protected) and a 2030 first-round pick (top-6-protected) to the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown.

"Here, the Magic capitalize on the Celtics’ dire financial straits by plucking Brown and his remaining $236 million, sending back younger players (and the flexibility that comes with them) along with a pair of lightly protected future firsts," Bleacher Report wrote.

"When it comes to Orlando, most searches for offensive help focus on point guards and spot-up shooters. Those types of players would certainly help improve an offense that needs snipers and playmakers, but Brown is a legitimate star—one who's already proved he can perform at a championship level."

Brown would form a big three with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, giving teams fits on the wing all season long. It isn't quite the "point guard" the Magic are supposedly looking for, but Brown is obviously a talented player.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP averaged 22.2 points and 5.8 rebounds this season with the Celtics, marking his sixth straight season with averages of at least 20 points and five rebounds.

This trade gives the Magic a player who can take some of the pressure off of Banchero and Wagner while also providing the championship experience needed to get Orlando over the hump.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.