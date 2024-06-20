Nine-time All-Star George Again Heaps Praise on Banchero and Magic
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's turnaround season has drawn plenty of praise, but few NBA personalities have been as effusive as Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George.
The nine-time All-Star and possible free-agent target spoke highly of the Magic's growth into playoff qualifier on his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, saying that the Magic surprised him and that he was particularly impressed with All-Star forward Paolo Banchero.
Among a list of players 25 years old or younger, excluding Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, George said he'd choose to build a franchise around Banchero.
"I think of who's shown that they're ready for that next jump [and] I think was a star [was] for sure Paolo," George said. "He was a grown man. You've got to put shooters around him because his game is such a transition-[based game] and he's a force. He's great in transition, he's great in isolations, he's great at sizing dudes up and using his strength to get by and blow by."
George added on the Magic as a group: "Orlando surprised me. They're another young team [with] not a lot of expectations. When the young guys separate themselves and they look promising to lead an organization, that's one of the best things you can find. It's the most beautiful thing about this game. ... When you see that the game is going to be in good hands when these young guys figure out that this is [their] time, I think that's what Paolo did and that's what he's doing in Orlando. Orlando definitely surprised me."
Banchero averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his first career postseason appearance. The 2023 Rookie of the Year also became the youngest player to have at least 30 points and 10 rebounds without any turnovers in a playoff game.
This isn't the first time George has singled out the Magic and Banchero, and with the Clippers forward having a player option, it will be interesting in the coming days if he chooses to opt-out and become a free agent. NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30.
George, 34, would fill plenty of needs for the Magic. In 2023-24, he averaged 22.6 points per game and shot a career-best 41.3 percent on his 3-point attempts. He's also has postseason experience, having reached the playoffs 11 times in his 14 seasons.
Orlando ranked 23rd in 3-point field goal percentage and last in 3-pointers made per game. The Magic also were 24th in points per game and were held under 100 points three times in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It remains to be seen if George chooses free agency. In the meantime, Banchero and the Magic will have to be grateful for his compliments.
