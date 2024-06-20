NBA Free Agency: Klay Thompson Wants 3 Years That Magic May Not Have
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic will have some tough decisions to make in NBA free agency.
With a young team on the rise after its first playoff appearance since 2020, the Magic currently enjoy the luxury of having their best players working on rookie deals — which gives Orlando the cap space to add proven players this offseason.
Among the big fish that Orlando might land in free agency is Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The Magic and Thompson have been connected for a while, and The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater added more fuel to that fire earlier this week.
"For the first time in Thompson’s career, he has shown an appetite to explore external options," Charania and Slater write. "There remains mutual interest between Thompson and the Orlando Magic, according to league sources. The Warriors have made clear they want to bring Thompson back at the right price and in the right role."
Having mutual interest is one thing, but agreeing on a deal is something else. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Thompson wants a contract of at least three years — a possible deal-breaker when the athlete is 34 years old, in decline as a defender, and two years removed from knee and Achilles tendon injuries.
A two-year deal with a team option might work best for the Magic. A three-year deal could affect the Magic's ability to keep their team together.
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are eligible for rookie-scale extensions this offseason, while All-Star forward Paolo Banchero will be in the same position in a year. Jonathan Isaac has one year left on his contract, Moe Wagner has a team option for next season, and Wendell Carter Jr. has two years left before becoming a free agent.
But if another contending team offers Thompson what he wants, that could be the difference between Orlando signing or missing out on one of the greatest shooters of this era.
Thompson's 18 points a game fits the Magic's need for more offensive firepower. Last season, Orlando ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage and last in 3-pointers made. Despite those struggles, Orlando won 47 games and made the playoffs.
The Magic's record was 34-21 when they made at least 10 threes. Thompson has been one of the game's most prolific long-range shooters. For his career, the four-time NBA champion has made 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts and never shot worse than 38.5 percent.
The ability to add a proven veteran presence while also maintaining financial flexibility will likely be among the Magic's priorities this offseason.
The Magic are on the cusp of becoming a contender in the Eastern Conference, but the next step may come down to how far they're willing to spend — or not spend — in free agency.
