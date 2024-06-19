NBA Free Agents: 3 Small Forwards for the Magic to Consider
ORLANDO — Now that the NBA has crowned the Boston Celtics as champions, it’s time for wheeling and dealing. The Orlando Magic have two draft picks and salary cap space to reinforce their roster.
The Magic’s mediocre offense held it back in the playoffs. Orlando’s average margin of victory ranked 15th at 2.02 points during the NBA regular season, according to Statmuse. The Celtics were No. 1 at 11.34 points.
Some talented scorers are available in free agency. According to Spotrac, the Magic have roughly $50 million in salary cap space to make moves this offseason. Let’s look at three of the top small-forward fits who could be available for the team to negotiate with come June 30.
3. Buddy Hield, 32
Philadelphia 76ers free agent Buddy Hield is one of the best outside shooters on the market. In his eight seasons, Hield has shot 40 percent from three on 7.6 attempts per game.
Philadelphia acquired him last season at the trade deadline. For the 76ers' final 32 games, Hield averaged 12.2 points while shooting 38.9 percent from three — his poorest performance in points scored and three-point percentage since his rookie season.
Even at his worst, though, Hield would be an upgrade based on Orlando's 2023-24 standard. The Magic ranked 24th of the league’s 30 teams in three-point field goal percentage at just over 35 percent and ranked last for 3-pointers made per game.
For more information on Hield, check out his free agent profile.
2. DeMar DeRozan, 35
DeMar DeRozan is not a volume three-point shooter, but the Chicago Bulls veteran remains an elite scorer.
The mid-range assassin is a six-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection who has averaged 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in his career.
Three of DeRozan’s four highest-scoring seasons came in Chicago. DeRozan shot roughly 50 percent from the field and played 74 or more games each season.
With Orlando, it's possible that DeRozan would bear less of the scoring burden with All-Star Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The 15-year veteran also has been known to embrace mentoring young players such as Dejounte Murray and Coby White.
For more information on DeRozan, check out his free agent profile.
1. Paul George, 34
Multiple reports have linked Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George to Orlando.
In 2023-24, the six-time All-NBA player averaged 22.6 points per game and made a career-best 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.
George has made the playoffs 11 times — a level of experience that would be helpful to the fifth-youngest roster in the NBA last season.
Several NBA insiders have reported that the Magic were monitoring George, who also called Banchero a “true superstar” during his dominant seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For more information on George, check out his free agent profile.
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
MOCK DRAFT PROJECTS TOPIĆ TO MAGIC: Could a knee injury force the projected top-five pick to fall to the Magic with the No. 18 overall pick? CLICK HERE
HOW WILL MAGIC APPROACH FREE AGENCY?: The Orlando Magic have drafted well and developed a young roster into a playoff team. Will they stand pat or look to add proven players via trade or free agency? CLICK HERE
ANTHONY BLACK & JETT HOWARD FACE PIVOTAL OFFSEASON: Orlando Magic General Manager Anthony Parker said Anthony Black and Jett Howard's path toward more playing time in their second seasons will be challenging — especially if the Magic invest in free agency. CLICK HERE