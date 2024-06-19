NBA Mock Draft: Magic Projected to Select Indiana Center Kel'el Ware
ORLANDO — In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, the Orlando Magic use their No. 18 overall pick on their center of the future: Indiana's Kel'el Ware.
"There's been a lot of Ware buzz as of late, and while he's deemed a high-risk/high-reward prospect because of his wide range of outcomes, a floor-spacing five-man could be a nice long-term fit alongside the two-headed forward monster of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner," CBS Sports said.
Center is a sneaky need for the Magic. Goga Bitadze, who will be a free agent, started 33 games and averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game when he was in the starting lineup.
Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game across 55 games. A broken hand and knee injury limited him to his fewest games since 2020-21. Carter Jr. has two years and just over $22 million left on his contract.
Ware, 20, averaged 15.9 points and almost 10 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers en route to making the All-Big Ten team. Ware also shot 42.5 percent from beyond the arc, though he averaged only 1.3 attempts per game. Ware, who is a quarter-inch shy of 7 feet tall, was also All-Defense, averaging 1.9 blocks per game.
Ware's ability to rebound and the potential to space the floor with his shooting would address two vital needs for the Magic. In 2023-24, they ranked 25th in rebounds per game, 23rd in 3-point percentage, and last in 3-pointers made per game.
