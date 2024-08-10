How to Watch Germany, Orlando Magic's Wagner Brothers Go for Olympic Bronze Saturday Morning
Germany may have missed out on a chance to compete for a gold medal with Thursday's semifinal loss to France in the Olympic basketball tournament, but the opportunity for the country's first-ever Olympic medal is on the line early Saturday morning.
Franz and Mo Wagner – brothers and teammates on both the Orlando Magic and German national team – help lead the Germans against Serbia in the bronze medal game at 5:00 a.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. local time on Saturday morning from Bercy Arena in Paris, France.
Germany was undefeated in the tournament prior to Thursday's semifinal loss, and Serbia pushed the United States to the brink before one of the all-time Olympic comebacks occurred in the fourth quarter of the second semifinal game. The US and French hosts of the Games clash at 3:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. local time later on Saturday.
Winning the country's first-ever medal, regardless of status, would be a result the Wagner brothers could be proud of upon returning home. It may also signify a new era of German basketball's arrival – one that features Franz as the face of it. But to do so, they'll have to emerge victorious over Nikola Jokic's Serbian-led team that was minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in basketball history just two days prior.
How to Watch Germany vs. Serbia
Who: Germany (4-1 in Olympics) vs. Serbia (3-2 in Olympics)
What: Olympic men's basketball tournament bronze medal game
When: 5:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. local
Where: Bercy Arena, Paris, France
TV: USA, Peacock (subscription required)
Recent Results: Germany defeated Japan, Brazil and France in the group phase, then defeated Greece in the quarterfinal round of the knockout phase. A loss to France in the semifinal round finds them in the bronze medal game. Serbia defeated South Sudan and Puerto Rico but lost to the United States in the group phase, defeated Australia in the knockout round quarterfinals and lost the rematch against the US in the semifinals.
Last Meeting: Germany defeated Serbia 83-77 in the final of the FIBA World Cup 2023, and the two countries have provided close thrillers nearly every time they've met. Only once has the winning margin between the two nations been larger than 10 – FIBA EuroBasket 2011, when Serbia defeated Germany 75-64.
Keys to the Game
Germany must deal with ball pressure
Germany turned the ball over 15 times during Thursday's crusher versus France, allowing the host nation to overcome the Germans' hot start by turning up the intensity on-ball and limiting creation from Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder – the two main orchestrators of the German offense during this run.
The quality of shots the German offense netted decreased, and the efficiency of the shotmaking did too. To prevent a similar outcome, Germany must be more careful with the ball and expect the pressure to be similar from the Serbians.
Be careful with rotations against Serbian shooters
Part of the reason Serbia ran the United States down to the wire Thursday was a result of the Americans' own doing. Perimeter defense was lacking as reckless double teams came fast and frequent while off-ball focus waned for most of the contest. Serbia consistently made the extra pass and found the open shooter, and they have the flamethrowers from distance to make a difference and alter outcomes to contests.
Germany's defense has been perhaps its strongest facet of the game during these Olympics, limiting opponents to just 71.4 points a game against them. Serbia scores 94.6 points a game during these Games, and is the highest-powered offense the Germans will see in its quest for an Olympic medal.
Germany's chances at victory are higher if they're able to slow the Serbian offense rather than try to keep up with it. it may be the difference between a medal and going home wondering what could've been.
Franz must keep shooting despite slump
It's been a two-sided summer showing for Franz during these games from an offensive standpoint. He's Germany's highest scorer by average, pouring in 18.6 points a night so far throughout the Games. Yet, he's shooting just 22.6% from three on 6.2 attempts a contest – a number much lower than he'd like it to be, especially considering the conversation surrounding his three-point shot through the early stages of his career.
Still, crucially, Franz's confidence hasn't wavered as he's kept shooting. The Germans benefitted from it last time out, as the late comeback attempt included a deep three from Wagner as the final seconds ticked away to pull within a single possession of France. True shooters don't let misses deter them, but also are aware of when it potentially becomes harmful to an offense to keep shooting.
So far, the case for Franz this summer has been to keep the green light on. His looks have been clean for the most part, and his makes have looked impressive when the shots do fall. The percentages haven't been where he wants to be just yet, but they also won't improve if he stops shooting them. It's a shot Wagner will continue to work on, and should still shoot with confidence.
A couple of crucial makes in the bronze medal game could send Wagner and the Germans home with hardware.
