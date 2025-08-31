Huge Orlando Magic Offseason Comes at Massive Price
The Orlando Magic are establishing themselves as one of the top contenders in the NBA, but it has done a number on the team's salary cap situation.
Bleacher Report listed the Magic as the second-worst salary cap situation in the league.
"The team has an interesting young core built around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Although talented, the group has yet to achieve anything significant in the Eastern Conference," Bleacher Report wrote.
"That didn't stop the team's front office from pushing in its chips, sending out multiple first-round picks to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. Bane adds a necessary element (shooting), but comes with a near-max contract. Banchero and Wagner have maximum deals; Suggs is well-paid but with a team-friendly, descending contract.
"Along with Wendell Carter, Anthony Black and others, the Magic project to pay luxury tax this year and will need to work around the second apron for the 2026-27 season. The Bane deal tied up Orlando's first-round flexibility."
The Magic are very aware of their rising expenses with Wagner and Suggs having their raises kick in this season. Bane's contract being added to the cap and Banchero's upcoming raise in 2026-27 doesn't give the Magic a ton of wiggle room.
However, you have to spend money to make money in the NBA, meaning the cap has to go up if a team wants to be a contender.
The hard part is finding players through the draft or free agency that could build a foundation, especially as a small-market team like the Magic. However, a pair of strong drafts landed Wagner, Suggs and Banchero, giving them their foundation for a potential winner.
While the Magic haven't won a playoff series yet, the team has made strides every year and there is reason to believe the team will continue to do that.
If the Magic can find ways to continue getting better despite the cap growing, the spending will be worth it in the long run.
The Magic are off for a few weeks before training camp starts in late September. The team's preseason opener is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Offensive Improvement Could Be An Overreaction
Two Orlando Magic Players Among Top 2026 Free Agents
Orlando Magic Trade For Desmond Bane Shakes Up NBA
Orlando Magic Star Behind Only LeBron James, Kevin Durant In Ranking
Orlando Magic Forward Franz Wagner Tabbed For Bold Accomplishment