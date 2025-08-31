Orlando Magic Trade For Desmond Bane Shakes Up NBA
The Orlando Magic's offseason is defined by acquiring Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Magic sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four future first-round picks for Bane in hopes that he would upgrade their offense. Bleacher Report listed the move at No. 3 in a top 10 ranking of the offseason's boldest moves.
"The Orlando Magic returned to the playoffs in 2024, but haven't gotten out of the first round in two tries. Injuries played a significant factor in last year's run, but that didn't stop the franchise from going hard at a potential upgrade. Sending out multiple first-round picks to get Desmond Bane was extremely bold," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Bane, 27, provides the most significant lacking skill set on Orlando's roster: shooting. At 41 percent from three-point range (career), Bane should help provide floor spacing for new teammates Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. The Magic have heavily invested in the trio, now a quartet of high-salaried players that will test the team's appetite for luxury taxes and apron restrictions."
The move couldn't have come at a better time for the Magic. Bane likely wasn't available from the Grizzlies until now and the Magic are striking while the iron is hot.
With Wagner and Suggs entering the first year of big contracts and Banchero going into the final year of his rookie deal before a massive raise, the Magic are fully committing to that group by inserting Bane into the mix.
Considering the fact that the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics, the last two Eastern Conference champions, will be playing without their star players for the season with torn Achilles, the Magic have to continue taking advantage of the moment.
Adding Bane makes them a serious contender in a wide-open Eastern Conference that should see the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks as the top teams vying for the spot in the NBA Finals.
Without Bane, the Magic would be in this group, but likely a step below the other contenders. With Bane aboard, the Magic are right there with the best of them.
