Could Orlando Magic Trade For Future Hall of Fame Guard?
The Orlando Magic were joined by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round exit club after the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their playoff series.
The Game 7 loss could mark the end of the James Harden era with the Clippers because he has a player option this offseason.
A team like the Magic could look to acquire Harden either in free agency or a trade this summer. Orlando needs some form of playmaking other than Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Harden certainly fits the bill.
He averaged 22.8 points and 8.7 assists this season. He is the type of distributor the Magic's dynamic duo need in the offense.
Harden turns 36 this summer, so this wouldn't be a long-term solution for the Magic. Still, he could be the type of player Jeff Weltman is looking for as the team enters its "win-now mode."
If the Magic were to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and a first-round pick or two from this year's draft, they might be able to land Harden. He would give them a point guard to play next to Jalen Suggs in the backcourt.
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.